Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,610 RH (NYSE:RH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Shares of RH stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $487.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.03 and a 200 day moving average of $406.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.22.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

