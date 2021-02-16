Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 127.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 806,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.