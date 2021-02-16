Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,637 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $17.08 on Tuesday, reaching $395.90. 3,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

