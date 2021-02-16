Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. 6,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,514 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,143. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

