Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. 302,098 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

