Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,129,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,946,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 10,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

