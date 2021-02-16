Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $254.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.