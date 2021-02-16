Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,763,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

