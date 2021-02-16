Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

