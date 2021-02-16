Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,275 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,255 shares of company stock worth $3,097,611 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. 23,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,334. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

