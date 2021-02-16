Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $19.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,117,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after buying an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,166 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.17. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

