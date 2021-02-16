Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $24.31 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

IEF traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. 196,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.94 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

