Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

