Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 8,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,783. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

