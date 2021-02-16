Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. 3,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,517. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

