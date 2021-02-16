Insights Network Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $11,937.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,707,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

