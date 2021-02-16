InsightShares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) Stock Price Down 0%

InsightShares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.54. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for InsightShares Patriotic Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InsightShares Patriotic Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.