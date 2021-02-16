Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $237.25 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $238.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

