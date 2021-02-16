Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $240.08

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.08 and last traded at $237.04, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

