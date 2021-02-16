Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,866. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 154,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.