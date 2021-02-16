INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.87

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 3464481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

