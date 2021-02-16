Insulet (PODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PODD opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

