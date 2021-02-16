Insureum (ISR) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $333,940.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

