INT Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. INT has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1.97 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

