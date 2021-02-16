Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Up 8.5%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.62. 862,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,201,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $23.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.
Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)
Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.
