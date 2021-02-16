Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Up 8.5%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.62. 862,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,201,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $23.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTEC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

