Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITKG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Integral Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 504,700 shares changing hands.

Integral Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Integral Technologies, Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.