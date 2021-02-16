Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 182,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 993,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51.

About Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.