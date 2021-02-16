Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.47

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 9728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $133,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $938,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,726 shares of company stock valued at $76,305,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

