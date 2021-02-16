InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,150.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($67.29) and last traded at GBX 5,120 ($66.89), with a volume of 8149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,124 ($66.95).

A number of research firms have commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,789.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,436.48.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

