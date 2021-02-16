InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.00

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 162867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

