Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.50

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.02, with a volume of 88890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFP shares. TD Securities cut Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.