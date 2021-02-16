International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $154.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

