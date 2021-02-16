International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,748 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

