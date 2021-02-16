International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Up 13.8%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) shares shot up 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. The company also handles containerized cargoes; and provides a range of ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers.

