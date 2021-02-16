International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 31.8%

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)’s share price rose 31.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,720,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,874,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

