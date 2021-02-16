InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 237.5 days.

Shares of IIPZF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIPZF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

