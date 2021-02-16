Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.57 and last traded at $79.57. Approximately 831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.