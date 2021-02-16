inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Up 10.9%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s share price shot up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.87. 250,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 61,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a market cap of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of 443.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
inTEST Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
