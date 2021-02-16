Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.83. Intevac shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 2,501 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intevac by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 125,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

