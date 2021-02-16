INTOSOL (LON:INTO) Shares Up 12.5%

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (LON:INTO)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 12,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 14,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

INTOSOL Company Profile (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also owns, manages, and leases hotels and villas, as well as a Leadwood safari lodge. The company operates Oceans Wilderness, a boutique hotel located in South Africa. It also provides private travel design solutions; and VIRTOSOL, a proprietary software that allows the customer to preview their holiday.

