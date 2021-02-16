Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $505,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 155,896 shares of company stock worth $4,934,142 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

