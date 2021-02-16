Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.62

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 695419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,142. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

