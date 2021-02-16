Intuit (INTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $414.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

