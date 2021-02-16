Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $420.08

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $420.08 and last traded at $419.70, with a volume of 11022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.