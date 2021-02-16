Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 8,082,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 26,867,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on INUV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

