Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 83,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 95,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$28.06 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.