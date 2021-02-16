Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.