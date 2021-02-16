Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.79

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,498,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.