Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 23,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

