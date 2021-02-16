Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.52

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.52 and traded as high as $77.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 656 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

